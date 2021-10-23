MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface’s mother and stepfather were the victims of a violent home invasion at their home in Santa Clarita, California.

According to TMZ, Karlissa Saffold and Sterling Saffold were in their home on Oct. 22 when a window in the back of their home was busted. They called the police and filed a police report with the Santa Clarita’s Sheriff’s Office but their scary night was far from over. A few hours later around midnight, they heard a commotion in the downstairs area, and when Mr. Saffold went to see what the noise was, he bumped into an intruder. A fist fight ensued and another intruder joined the altercation and struck Blueface’s stepfather with an object. He later received medical attention and was treated for a concussion and also received 10 stitches near his left eye.

It turns out that there was a total of four people who broke into the home. They called the police again and filed a second police report.

It is suspected that since the “Daddy” rapper owns the home, the suspects were targeting him and not his mother and stepfather. No suspects have been arrested.

Affluent neighborhoods in southern California are often the targets of home invasions. Tyress Williams, who burglarized the homes of Rihanna, Christina Milian, former Los Angeles Dodgers player Yaisel Puig and Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams, was recently sentenced to nine years in prison for these home invasion and robberies. Williams along with dozens of others were arrested for their roles in the plans to rob celebrities while they were out of town.