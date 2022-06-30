MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie has been so booked and busy that now she has to delay the release of her upcoming album. The Icy Girl revealed via social media that Pretty B.I.T.C.H Music won’t be arriving this summer as planned.

“Dear Icy Family, these past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly a WOMAN,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I have realized my purpose with the platform God has given me which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around. Through hours of self-reflection I have realized that Pretty B.I.T.C.H Music is not an album – it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We not rushing art, we taking our time! This ain’t no microwave s***! It’s baking & it will definitely be worth the taste.”

Saweetie has been cooking up her album for quite some time. In 2021, she told Vulture that she wants to ensure that her album is an experience.

“When I put on ‘Love to Love You Baby,’ by Donna Summer, it immediately makes me feel sexy. It immediately makes me want to get naked. It immediately makes me want to pour glitter all over my body,” she said. “The challenge that I’m setting for myself is that I want every song to make someone do something. That’s why I’m regrouping. I’m going to put every song under a microscope. When it comes through your speakers and when it enters into your soul and into your system and into your ears, I want you to feel something. I don’t want you to just want to twerk and hit a one-two step and do a TikTok challenge.”

The Bay Area beauty has also been making her mark in business and education. She’s taught business classes at her alma mater University of Southern California. She was the face of the Challenge Accepted campaign for MAC alongside Cher. The “Tap In” rapper had three collections with PrettyLittleThing, is Champion’s first ever global culture consultant, had a makeup collection with Morphe and collaborated with Kiss Colors for Edge Fixer Glued. Let’s also not forget the Saweetie Meal at McDonald’s that had us in a chokehold.

She didn’t reveal when we can expect her to drop Pretty B.I.T.C.H Music but hopefully it’s worth the wait.