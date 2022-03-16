MadameNoire Featured Video

“Head Icy Girl In Charge” Saweetie is showing out for all of the female collegiate athletes out there.

Champion recently named the “Icy Chain” rapper its first-ever Global Culture Consultant and has partnered with the artist to launch its latest campaign.

The “Get it Girl” campaign features some of Champion’s newest collections, including its Soft Touch Sports Bras & Leggings that spotlight stylish solutions that female athletes can comfortably rock during game time or for an everyday flex.

In celebration of the launch, Saweetie released a new single named after the campaign earlier this week.

“My relationship with Champion runs deep, as an athlete and lover of streetwear,” said the Bay Area native, who played volleyball, basketball and ran track in her past. “It’s been a go-to brand since high school! This campaign and partnership hit me on a personal level and I couldn’t be prouder to help all my sporty-icy girls out there feel empowered with self-love and confidence.”

“When you feel good wearing Champion, the sky’s the limit,” Saweetie concluded in a press release.

John Shumate, vice president of global marketing for the streetwear brand said, “We’re proud to name Saweetie as our first-ever Global Culture Consultant to help empower women to be their own Champion.”

“Saweetie is an inspiration for self-expression and with her ‘Get It Girl’ anthem, we want to unite all women with Champion athleticwear solutions designed of everybody, every shape and every workout,” the vice president added.

Notably, the 28-year-old rapper and the iconic brand also teamed up to spotlight a diverse group of 12 female athletes attending colleges across the country — referring to the dozen as the “Champion Circle.”

In addition to being photographed by famed photographer Leeor Wild for the campaign, each of the 12 Champion Circle members will “receive a two-year Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) investment as official brand ambassadors” and have access to mentors as they develop their professional career interests in sports, entertainment, media and marketing, according to information shared with MADAMENOIRE.

See the names of women killing the game and featured in the Champion Circle below.

Maya Brady: University of California, LA, Softball

Alissa Pili: University of Southern California, Basketball

Anna McClure: Ohio State, Volleyball

Destiny Martin: Winston Salem State University, Cheer

Helena Sampaio: University of Southern California, Soccer

Logan Eggleston: University of Texas, Volleyball

Morgan Lewis: Ohio State University, Track & Field

Natalie Chou: University of California, LA, Basketball

Norah Flatley: University of California, LA, Gymnastics

Nyla Jones: North Carolina A&T, Cheerleading

Sophia Hartwell: University of California, LA, Track & Field

Ziyah Holman: University of Michigan, Track & Field

