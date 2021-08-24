MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve been loving her signature meal, you’ll be happy to hear that McDonald’s and Saweetie have expanded their collaboration to include a line of merch for the rapper’s fans.

With prices ranging from $18 to $128, the merchandise line carries hoodies, oversized tees, a fanny pack, a trucker hat and more.

“Now ya’ll know I stay dipped in the latest fashion, so it was only right I drop some icy merch to celebrate my McDonald’s collab,” the “ICY GRL” said in a press release. “There are so many oversized pieces that I love, like my favorites: the Saweetie’ N Sour Hoodie and Fry Tees.”

According to Adweek, McDonald’s shared that “the line’s aesthetic — guided largely by brightly colored, airbrushed illustrations — is directly inspired by Saweetie’s personal taste.”

“Images of volleyballs represent the performer’s love of sports while palm trees signal her West Coast roots,” the outlet further detailed.

MADAMENOIRE recently reported, that the Saweetie Meal dropped on August 9, and includes a Big Mac, medium fries, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium Sprite and the option to add the rapper’s signature “Saweetie’ N Sour” sauce or Tangy BBQ Sauce to top off one’s combo.

See the new merch down below, and if you’re interested, shop the collection here.