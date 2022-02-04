MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon recently confirmed that he is having his eighth child with model named Bre Tiesi. The news came pretty soon after Cannon’s seventh child, Zen Cannon, passed away due to brain cancer. Since the announcement comes less than two months after he and Alyssa Scott lost their son, he received backlash over being insensitive to Scott. So on the Feb. 3 episode of The Nick Cannon Show, he issued an apology.

“I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings, and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I’m expecting,” Cannon said on The Nick Cannon Show. “I didn’t need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments in my life and in life and they both deserve the respect.”

While apologizing for the way he revealed the news about his son with Tiesi, he promised to be more caring and compassionate. He also acknowledged the optics of having another child so soon after the birth and loss of Zen Cannon, who was only five-months-old when he died.

“I know it seems awkward because people are trying to do the timing and all that … none of that matters. We lost a child and it still is a sincere and real situation. I love her, I love my son Zen, and I always will,” Cannon said about Scott. “And I’m gonna love my new child. I’m a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything so I must say I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused.”

After Cannon’s baby announcement, Scott issued a statement of her own via Instagram thanking every one for checking on her and assured everyone that she was “at peace.”

“It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself,” she shared. “It’s important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me.”

Watch his full apology below.