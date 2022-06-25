MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B gets some of the most hateful messages from trolls on social media. If they aren’t clowning her rap skills or calling her dumb, then they make disgusting comments about her children. No matter how much they feel her wrath, the trolling continues. Recently, a Twitter user tried to insult her three-year-old daughter, Kulture, by saying she has autism.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets,” user @theeminajprint wrote in a now deleted tweet.

Of course, Cardi B saw this and couldn’t let it slide.

“My daughter is not autistic,” she replied. “You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her [with] something. Go play in traffic b****.”

When another person told her that she was “acting like a miserable child” by responding that way, she made it clear that no matter what, no one should be speaking about her children. She added that nasty comments were thrown her way because didn’t comment on the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade.

“30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on s***,” she tweeted. “This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about [roe] vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?”

Someone with autism chimed into the conversation and pointed out that saying someone has autism shouldn’t be an insult.

“Her daughter is not autistic but I am and I’m very smart and it’s not wrong having autism but cardi b knows her daughter more than anyone else,” user @Brian_thadon95 tweeted.

It is important for autism to shed its negative connotation. However, this can’t happen if people continue to use it as an insult.

This isn’t the first time she snapped at someone who implied her children had autism. The Bronx spitter received some criticism for her response and addressed it on Instagram Live.

“There’s nothing wrong with that disorder,” she said. “I have friends that have children that are autistic. But my kid doesn’t have that. So if I want to say, ‘Don’t put that s*** on my kid,’ I can say that. Why am I wrong for me saying ‘Don’t put that s***on my f****** kid,’ but the person that’s tweeting that is not wrong?”