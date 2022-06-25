MadameNoire Featured Video

The overturning of Roe vs. Wade has rocked the nation. While conservatives are celebrating this “win,” women are devastated.

U. S Representative Maxine Waters is outraged over the decision. While speaking to reporters, she vowed that women, especially Black women, will fight against this ruling.

“You ain’t seen nothing yet. Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop [us],” she said passionately. “The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies, and if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming. Black women will be out in droves. We will be out by the thousands. We will be out by the millions. We’re going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies.”

While Waters is aggravated over the loss of abortion rights, Michelle Obama expressed sorrow about the overturning in a statement she posted via Twitter. The former FLOTUS shared that she’s worried about the consequences of abortion not being accessible..

“I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies,” she said in a lengthy statement. “I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions. A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn’t want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born.” “This horrifying decision will have devastating consequences, and it must be a wake-up call, especially to the young people who will bear its burden. I know this is not the future you chose for your generation — but if you give up now, you will inherit a country that does not resemble you or any of the values you believe in.”

The Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade with a vote of 5-4. Now that it has been ruled that the constitution does not guarantee the right to abortion, abortion access will be determined by the states.