Nick Cannon is showing love to Abby de la Rosa, the mother of his second set of twins.

The multi-hyphenate took to Instagram earlier this week to share a snapshot of his and Rosa’s celebration at Disneyland for their sons’ first birthday.

“Such a beautiful day today!! June 14th! A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!!,” Cannon penned below the photo. “Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!”

“Had so much fun and such an amazing day! Thank you @Disneyland 🙌🏾🙏🏾 And @hiabbydelarosa you are Super Woman!!” the host continued. “I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother! It’s their birthday today, but you’re the one that should be celebrated!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Cannon shared an anecdote about the wetness on his shirt in the photo earlier in his caption. He said, “I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake. I guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me. It’s actually happening in this photo!! Piss everywhere! LOL 😂”

Rosa is currently expecting her third child — however, she hasn’t disclosed their father yet.

The DJ and OnlyFans content creator also used social media to share a series of posts celebrating her sons’ first birthday.

In one of the posts, Rosa complimented Cannon on his role as a father in their boys’ lives.

“We celebrated Zion & Zillion’s 1st birthday at the Happiest Place on Earth! Thank you @disneyland for an amazing day! Most importantly I want to thank Nick!” Rosa wrote in a caption. “The world can say what they want but you go ABOVE AND BEYOND for us and for that we’re forever grateful for you. It’s not only my birthing day but yours too! We created magic @nickcannon and it shows ✨.”

“[On] JUNE 14, 2021 my life changed forevermore. Happy 1st Birthday to My Heart Chakra(s) in human form ✨,” she said of her sons in a separate post’s caption. “My Son-Shines, Zion and Zillion Cannon, I adore you. You two have given me purpose. It’s us forever. I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, [and] as long as I’m living my babies you’ll be.”

