Super Sized Salon is WeTV’s latest reality series that will follow the stylists of Las Vegas-based hair salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. This isn’t your ordinary beauty shop. It’s the first salon that caters to and is ran by plus-size women. Founded by Jamie Lopez, Babydoll Beauty Couture is a safe-haven for BBWs who often don’t feel welcomed in other beauty spaces. Every woman who works in the salon is determined to make sure that their customers leave feeling glamorous.

Even though they are focused on beautifying their patrons, drama often distracts them. According to a press release, the cast includes Astra, aka “Funky Chunky” who helps break the tension in the shop with her “upbeat and uplifting personality.” Holistic hair care specialist A-Love keeps them laughing but once her temper flares, no one is safe from feeling her wrath. Lopez’s close friend 007, who is the in-house stylist, also works at the shop. When she’s not being over-protective of Lopez, she is draping the ladies with the finest garbs. Hairstylist and makeup artist Taj keeps things calm and is the resident “mama bear” of the crew. Lash artist and makeup artist BB calls a spade a spade and doesn’t hold her tongue for anyone.

With such big personalities working in one shop, things are destined to get tense between the ladies. In the trailer, they bump heads over disagreements no matter how big or small in between putting smiles on customers’ faces. Lopez even questions if the stylists respect her as their boss at one point due to her mobility issues. Despite the conflicts, each stylist finds joy in what they do.

Super Sized Salon premieres on Friday, July 29 at 10:30pm ET/PT on WE tv. The series will also stream on ALLBLK every Tuesday following its WE tv airing. See the trailer below.