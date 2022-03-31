MadameNoire Featured Video

Three-time Grammy winner Lizzo is expanding her empire with an all-new, size-inclusive shapewear brand called Yitty.

Created in partnership with Fabletics, Lizzo’s new brand will offer stylish and sexy, functional and bold colored shapewear for sizes XS to 6X at an affordable price point, ranging from $14.95-$69.95 for the brand’s VIP members.

Named after a “childhood moniker” of Lizzo’s, a press release on Yitty detailed that the brand’s ethos is “based on the principles of self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear.”

The brand aims to create clothing women can “celebrate their curves, accentuate their beauty and be unapologetically themselves in — no matter their shape or size.”

Lizzo shared that she was inspired to launch Yitty because she “was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear.”

“I had an epiphany like, ‘Who can actually do something about this?'” she said, adding. “I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

“This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body,” the “Good As Hell” singer continued on Instagram. “This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms….”

Other specifics on the brand highlight that Yitty is a certified Carbon Neutral Company with over 65% of its styles made with “super-soft recycled fibers” and its packaging made with 100% recycled materials.

Its online debut on April 12, will include three distinct collections:

NEARLY NAKED is a lightweight seamless collection of everyday styles designed to comfortably shape and hold firm one’s curves.

MESH ME consists of smoothing mesh styles that “blend fashion with function” that are designed to be worn as underwear or outerwear.

MAJOR LABEL includes an assortment of everyday lifestyle pieces that are super soft, super bossy and super “YITTY.”

While speaking about the brand’s founder, Yitty’s President Kristen Dykstra described Lizzo as “the quintessential business partner.”

“She is famous for her music, but beloved for her commitment to driving important social change. Creating this brand has been a long-term dream of hers; to revolutionize shapewear and build a brand and community that makes a difference in people’s lives. Lizzo has an incredible vision for this brand, and her commitment and passion for what we are creating together has inspired everyone around us. We are thrilled to partner with her on bringing her vision to life,” said Dykstra.

Lizzo answered questions about Yitty’s launch and what consumers can expect in a lengthy video posted yesterday on her Instagram.

Watch it below.