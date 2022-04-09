MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez is continuing to claim he is innocent in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting and this time he did it on a new song. On his latest single, Mucky James,” he rapped:

I was at a high in my career, you think I’d come out here and [shoot a b****?] And if you think I’d do that s***, you on some stupid s*** I don’t need to do that s***, my Haitian hoes gon’ woo a b**** I can’t let temporary b****came out and ruined s*** They can’t beliеve I’m back poppin’, I’m out here doin’ s*** Hеy, Tory, stop talking ’bout it, I wish I could but dawg I’m only human, sometimes that s*** be gettin’ to me, yeah Not one of them n***** that be fakin’ what he feeling, I’m gon’ talk about it

With the release of this song, it seems he is blatantly violating a court order. In February 2021, a judge ruled that Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, couldn’t publicly comment on the case, Page Six reported. His lawyer, Shawn Holley, argued that this was unfair because Megan Thee Stallion is allowed to discuss the case freely. During a court appearance on April 5, a judge ruled that the Toronto-born rapper could no longer mention her on social media after they found Twitter posts that were blatantly referring to the case. At that same hearing, he was handcuffed and held on $350,000 bail when the judge ruled he violated a protective order put in place for Megan Thee Stallion.

The Houston Hottie isn’t the only one who was addressed on this song. Lanez also had a few words for Kehlani. He said:

Sometimes I think ’bout Kehlani and how we ended things When I express myself I know that I can choose my words lil’ better But I’m back out to the wall, you know the world against me When your back against to the world, you just lose all affection

The last time he referred to Kehlani was on his track “Bittersweet” after she removed him from her song “Can I.”

Kehlani hops on the news like it was somethin’ to prove Like me and her wasn’t cool when I been friends with you for six years Plus, plus the crew and we can Google picture proof Got my phone number too, you coulda called me But you movin’ like we ain’t even crew, and you’d not rather hear my views? We used to phone talk late about exes and all our pools I held your newborn in my arms, tell me how we aren’t cool Instead, you went to Twitter Shade Room to focus on your views You was the quickest one to take me off records and set the mood

He also sent a shout out to Trina on “Mucky James,” saying that he owes her.

Been thinkin’ a lot ’bout Trina lately, I owe you twenty/20 M’s Been havin’ the world all on my shoulders, but I ain’t forget about you You held me down when I most needed, now I make plenty M’s

Take a listen to the track below.