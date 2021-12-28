MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy’s letting go of the California home where his late longtime love Kim Porter passed away from pneumonia in 2018.

Located in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 9,655 square foot estate was listed on the market in October for the same price it is selling for–$7 million.

While a deal is currently pending with an undisclosed buyer, the home’s sale isn’t finalized yet, according to TMZ. That said, it’s expected to clear within upcoming days.

The outlet also detailed that the “gated property sits on a half-acre on one of the most famous streets in the San Fernando Valley and the celebrity neighbors include Steve Carell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Viola Davis and Sia.”

Porter and Diddy share three children and dated on and off during the 90s and 2000s. Since her passing, Diddy continues to revere Kim as his soulmate.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the 52-year-old music mogul said he approaches life like he got “a second chance” in the aftermath of grieving Porter’s death.

RELATED CONTENT: “Diddy’s Daughters Are Growing Up Before Our Eyes, All 3 Attend Their First Homecoming Dance”

Porter is remembered for her work as a model and actress. The mother of four was 47 years old when she passed away.

RELATED CONTENT: “Diddy Reveals The Last Words Kim Said To Him Before She Died In New Emotional Essence Magazine Cover Story”