Keyshia Ka’Oir deserves all the flowers for her unwavering love, support, and dedication to Gucci Mane.

The lovebirds’ romance initially bloomed in 2010 but their love story took a number of unexpected turns along the way.

Following the rapper’s firearm felony conviction in 2014, Ka’Oir stood by her man’s side for two years while he served his prison sentence. It was worth the wait because a year after Gucci’s release, the couple jumped the broom with an iced-out wedding ceremony in 2017.

It takes a lot of commitment to make a relationship work, and Gucci knows he has an incredible woman by his side. The Atlanta rapper recently dropped a new song called “Mrs. Davis” that pays homage to his devoted wifey and we absolutely love to see it!

In the music video for the new track, the married couple hops on a private jet and lives it up luxuriously with their 1-year-old son Ice Davis in tow. Ka’Oir and Gucci welcomed their son in December 2020.

In one part of the song, Gucci rhymes about why Ka’Oir is worth a “half a billy.”

“Happy wife happy life. I took my own advice/ I think about my wife and all that she had to sacrifice,” the star boasts in one line before rapping:

“Had to buy her two rings, ’cause we got married twice / A million-dollar push present ’cause she carry ice.”

The 1017 label founder also mentions how his wife supported him when he was at his lowest.

“When I think about my life/They tried to give me life/Having wet dreams about my spouse while I’m clutching on my knife,” the Atlanta native says later on the track.

Keyshia & Gucci just celebrated their 5-year-anniversary

Gucci’s gushy love song to Ka’Oir comes almost a month after the couple celebrated their 5-year-anniversary together in Jamaica.

On Instagram, the rapper wrote a few sweet words about his boo in celebration of the big milestone.

“We went from kissing in jail to kissing on a jet I got the best wife in the world it’s our 5-year anniversary I love you Mrs Davis and I’m so grateful and proud to call you my wife,” he wrote. “I’ll always appreciate you and never forget how you stayed in my corner when things were bad. We are the perfect team and thanks for keeping me inspired and motivated. Luv you 4L @keyshiakaoir.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

