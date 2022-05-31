MadameNoire Featured Video

DeVon Franklin is the newest expert slated to offer his relationship advice on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight.

The announcement comes ahead of the hit show’s Season 15 premiere, set to debut on July 6.

Franklin will join fellow MAFS newbie advisor Dr. Pia Holec and longtime show experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson. Dr. Viviana Cole will notably be absent from this season’s airing.

Franklin opened up to his followers about previously guest staring on MAFS and his decision to become a season-long expert on Instagram.

“A lot of times that voice in our heads is our worst enemy. It tries to talk us out of what God is trying to talk us into,” said the relationship coach, Hollywood producer and best-selling author. “I was trying to get through this life perfect and without failure, now I’m just living to get through it truthfully and if what I’ve learned about love and relationships can help someone, then I’m here for it.”

Franklin’s thoughts about joining MAFS are contextualized by he and actress Megan Good announcing in December 2021 that they were divorcing.

In legal documents, the couple’s date of separation was last listed in August of that year.

The news came as a big shock to many of the former couple’s longtime supporters.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good and Franklin then said in a joint statement.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

The couple was married for nine years, and it’s reported their divorce has been finalized.

