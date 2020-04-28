“10 Months Later We Were Engaged, Two Months Later We Were Married:” Meagan Good Shares Her Relationship Prayer

For Meagan Good, her relationship prayer was simple: “God, what do you want me to do next?” The prayer came during a time of brokenness in the actress’s life, at the tail-end of another failed relationship.

“I had kind of hit rock bottom emotionally and I was just praying about what to do and what God wanted me to do next,” the Think Like A Man actress shared via Instagram Live Monday night.

In response to the prayer, God told Meagan to do three things:

“First, he told me to get out of that relationship I was in. I got out of that relationship. The second thing he told me was that I needed to be celibate and I was like, ‘You funny Lord.’ But then, I was like, ‘Well, I been doing it my way and that is not working out and I am accumulating a lot of baggage along the way so I’m going to try and do it God’s way. The last thing was that God told me he [DeVon Franklin] was my husband.”

What was interesting about this revelation was that Meagan barely knew DeVon at the time and they had never shared any sort of flirty or emotional exchange.

“I didn’t know him that well at the time. And so I was like, ‘Okay, Lord. What do I do? And God was just like, ‘Nothing, just work on yourself.’ So I just worked on myself for the next few months,” she went on.

When she shared with friends and family that God revealed to her that DeVon would be her husband, she was met with skepticism.

“I remember telling friends and family like five months in that he was my husband and they were like, ‘You know you sound crazy. Does he know he’s your husband?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know,'” she recalled.

The two would later cross paths again at a premiere for a film project they both had previously worked on and the sparks flew from there.

“Inevitably, I saw him months later at the premiere for a film that he was the executive on and I was an actor on,” she shared. “We didn’t flirt at all when we were filming the movie. All of this revelation I got after I got back from filming the movie. I ran into him at the premiere, he asked me to coffee and from that point on, 10 months later we were engaged and 2 months later we were married. We’ve been married for, it will be 8 years in June so amen, amen.”

While many are always asking celebrities like Ciara and Cassie to drop their relationship prayers, what stands out the most about Meagan’s prayer was that God told her to work on herself first before getting into another relationship.