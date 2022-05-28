MadameNoire Featured Video

Hazel E is expecting her second bundle of joy! The former Love & Hip Hop star and her husband Devon Waller plan on announcing that they will have an addition to their family soon, The Jasmine Brand reported. The couple welcomed their first child, Ava Dior, in 2020.

Hazel E has been having health complications due to the plastic surgeries she’s had since the birth of her daughter. After her mommy makeover in Turkey, she experienced fat necrosis, which when inflammation affects the supply of blood and oxygen to body fat, causing fat cells to die according to Medical News Today. This led to her breasts implants being removed.

“So, they had to take my boobs,” she said during an emotional Instagram Live. “I was supposed to go home to America today. But, my boobs were leaking and it was a lot of fluid leaking the last couple of days. And it was making me really sick and I came in for dehydration. I have a good doctor here … they took care of me and today they decided life over death. They decided to remove my boobs.”

The 41-year-old said after having her daughter, her body changed a lot and she wanted surgery so she could feel like herself again.

“To embrace motherhood, you have to love every new flaw that comes with it,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories “Gut, nipples pointing to the ground, fatigue, backaches. This was the first thing I had tried to do for me since before I was pregnant.”

In April 2022, she was hospitalized again for a tummy tuck infection. She shared a video from her hospital bed and said she hoped her transparency about her complications can help others who want to go under the knife.

“I’m just trying to be honest with my dolls out there and all the people who are interested in tummy tucks and plastic surgery,” she said. “That instant gratification that we all so desire when it comes to our beauty goals. It could land you back in the hospital.”

Let’s hope these complications will not affect her pregnancy. Congratulations to the lovely couple!