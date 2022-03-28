MadameNoire Featured Video

Remy Ma has created quite a stir on social media after sharing her feeling that although she thinks Doja Cat is “dope,” she doesn’t consider the Planet Her musician to be a hip hop artist.

“I don’t think she’s a rapper,” the Bronx native said of Doja on the latest episode of Drink Champs. “Let’s be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”

Since the interview dropped several days ago, Twitter users have been quite divisive about Remy’s opinion on Doja’s artistry.

Online users argued about which one of the women would out rap the other — and others suggested Remy is possibly jealous of Doja’s status as one of the newer and mainstream rappers on the scene.

Elsewhere in the interview, Remy commended peers including Foxy Brown, Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as women, like her, who she feels have put in work in the rap game.

This isn’t the first time Doja’s status as a rapper has come up as a topic of conversation. In an interview with Rolling Stone last December, the “Say So” rapper addressed her critics by saying: “Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial. They don’t know what they’re talking about.”

When the discussion came up last May after she was nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Awards, Doja tweeted, “DONT EVER F–KIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER. AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS F–KIN THAT. Stream Very Best.”

What do y’all think — was Remy right? Do you consider Doja more of a pop artist than a rapper?

