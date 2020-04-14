It’s Great That Kirk And Rasheeda Made Things Work, But LHHATL Has To Stop Trying To Force Them On Us As #RelationshipGoals

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta has been laying it on thick with Kirk Frost and Rasheeda since Season 9 began. Initially, it made sense. The premiere episode featured the couple celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, which we can all agree is a pretty big deal. But after Monday night’s episode, it became pretty clear that they’re really trying to push these two as the happily ever after folks hope for.

From the music (a song called “Real Love”) played while Rasheeda got ready for their date, to the Love Jones inspired motorcycle ride they took and the rooftop candle-lit meal reminiscent of their first date at the Waffle House, we were seeing a side of the couple that was sunshine and rainbows. They’re finally successful in their work, opening businesses rather than focusing on Rasheeda’s rap career these days. They are getting along well. Most importantly, the drama of the past is no longer an issue. It’s nice. But Twitter has made it clear that it’s going to take a lot more than what VH1 is spoon-feeding us for people to forget the many seasons worth of conflict they’ve had to get to the big 2-0.

We don’t need Karlie Redd calling them “couple goals,” or the videos with cast explaining how their love is such a ride-or-die one. We don’t need those things to prove that they’re solid or to erase the years of watching him frolic in hot tubs, swab their baby because he assumed she cheated since that’s what he was doing, or have babies outside of their relationship. They are not relationship goals for all of us because they made it 20 years while the last 10 have been full of stress and embarrassment.

But their love is is perfect for them, and that’s what matters. She loves him despite his flaws, past betrayals, and five other kids, and they’ve managed to work through all of it. If they are truly in a “super amazing place” (as Kirk said) after “We fought really hard to get to this place” (as Rasheeda said), that is lovely. What we think about it bears no consequence because they have to live their lives to make themselves happy, as we all do. All that being said, there’s no need to give us the Kirk and Rasheeda are madly in love spiel to ad nauseam from week to week. If it works for them, let it work for them.

