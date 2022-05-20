MadameNoire Featured Video

It seems as though Karrueche Tran and Migos rapper Quavo are continuing to fan the flames around speculation that they’ve gotten back together.

The two were spotted in close quarters at a nightclub last week, reportedly at Karrueche’s glow-themed pre-birthday bash, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

The Claws actress dances to the Migos’ song “Straightenin” in the club while just a few paces away, Quavo is catching vibes, as seen in the clip below.

Apparently, Quavo also joined Karrueche on a group trip to Jamaica for her 34th trip around the sun, which she celebrated on May 17.

A man speculated to be the Migos rapper climbs the steps towards a popular waterfall in Ocho Rios in a clip that circled the internet.

Since Karrueche is on a raft getting a mud mask treatment in a separate video posted by the same Instagram account, the timing of the two former flames being at the same place at the same is all too coincidental.

Karrueche and Quavo were previously romantically linked in 2017.

Their latest spottings follow up on the actress and rapper vacationing together in St. Maarten in January of this year and reportedly having dinner together at a restaurant in West Hollywood in March.

RELATED CONTENT: “Karrueche And Quavo’s Date Night Spark Rumors The Two Got The Ole’ Thing Back”

Despite the rumblings about a rediscovered romance between the two, Karrueche told paparazzi that she and Quavo are just friends, according to Urban Islandz.

The actress also told The Shade Room, “No, we are not,” when the outlet asked her earlier this year if she and Quavo are an item.

Neither of the two has commented on the most recent clips of them floating around.

RELATED CONTENT: “Saweetie Posts About Missing Her’ Old Boo’ And Fans Have An Idea Who It Might Be”