Bobby Brown is gearing up to premiere his emotional A&E documentary Biography: Bobby Brown on May 30. Ahead of the launch, the iconic R&B singer sat down with PEOPLE for an exclusive interview where he shared a few regrets involving his late ex-wife Whitney Houston. There was no Bobby without Whitney in the ’90s. The music power couple was inseparable as they dominated the music industry as the King and Queen of R&B and Pop music during the era. Unfortunately, many critics would often chastise the New Edition member for being with Whitney, as they believed he was a bad influence on the iconic singer.

Brandy Tributes Whitney Houston While Singing National Anthem At NFC Championship Throughout their 14-year marriage, Bobby and Whitney struggled with addiction–so bad it led to contention between the two. The couple divorced in 2007. During the interview, Bobby revealed he had just gotten clean a few years before they decided to end their marriage. “It was really rough because I was so addicted. I had to be put into medical detox first,” he told the publication about his difficulty getting sober while he was incarcerated in 2000. “And then the Bible got me through.. praying got me through a lot of everything. It was about becoming healthier for my daughter [Bobbi Kristina] and for the rest of my kids.”

Brown revealed in the interview that Houston continued to battle drug addiction after he finally got sober. He believes Houston’s decision to end their marriage was sparked by family and her team. The 53-year-old thinks the divorce had a negative impact on the star’s life.

“I think we could have helped each other out. I think she’d still be here if we hadn’t divorced.” On Feb. 11, 2012, Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hills hotel. Authorities said the “I Will Always Love You” hitmaker died as the result of an accidental drowning, heart disease and cocaine use.

“I thought she was getting herself together. I thought she was really doing a good job at trying to get sober,” Bobby told PEOPLE. “I didn’t think she would turn back.”

Bobby revealed that he has been dedicated to healing his past trauma through therapy and that he constantly leans on the support of his family and wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown for support.

“I work hard at staying sober every day of my life and it’s going to be that way for the rest of my life and I know that.”

Bobby’s two-part documentary will give fans a look at the difficult ups and downs of his life including his battle with addiction, his tumulous marriage with Whitney Houston and the tragic loss of his two children, Bobbi Kristina and son Bobby, Jr.–both of whom died as a result of drug abuse. Additionally, the R&B star will premiere a 12-episode series titled Bobby Brown: Every Little Step that takes viewers inside his life with Etheredge-Brown and their children as “he focuses on new business ventures, and new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.”

Biography: Bobby Brown premieres Monday, May 30 and again on Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT while Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

