Bobby Brown is opening up about trauma he endured during his childhood. In an up close and personal profile for A&E’s Biography: Bobby Brown, he shared that he was molested by a priest during his childhood.

He shared that his mother was arrested while trying to break up a fight on their Boston street. Since his father was at work during her arrest, he was in temporary care of social services.

“When my mother was arrested, I was sent to temporary custody by social services which was supposed to be a religious place,” he said.

“It was not a nice place to be as a child. One of the priests tried to molest me. He [the priest] tried to touch my private parts. There was no penetration or anything. He touched my privates and I didn’t like that. I punched and kicked and punched some more until he got away from me; so I ran away from there as quickly as possible.”

The Grammy-nominated singer said the experience was not only traumatizing but confusing.

“At that time, I was a young boy,” he added. “I didn’t know what sexual boundaries were. I just knew I didn’t like being touched. Some things are hard to forget.”

His older brother Tommy also spoke on the horrific experience and said he wanted to seek revenge.

“When I found out I wanted to go murder, but my mother stood me down, but I would have,” he said.

During the emotional sit-down, Brown also spoke on another traumatic childhood event: seeing his best friend be murdered when they were 12-years-old.

“This kid was sitting on one of our bikes. Jimmy comes outside,” he said. “He sees the guy on the bike and starts fighting, somebody threw the guy a butcher’s knife and he ended up stabbing Jimmy in the heart,” he said. “He passed away looking at me. I will never forget his face when he took his last breath.”

Biography: Bobby Brown is a two-part series that will air on Monday, May 30 and Tuesday May 31 at 8 pm EST.