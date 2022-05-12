MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna is turning a new leaf following her tumultuous court battle with the Kardashian Jenner clan.

On May 11, the curvaceous model rang in her 34th birthday with a beautiful baptism. On Instagram, the mother of two gushed about the biblical moment captioning a video of herself being submerged underwater by two priests.

“Born again on my Birthday [praying hands emoji] 5/11/22 #newbeginnings,” she wrote.

Normally, Chyna’s posts attract keyboard warriors looking to rouse up controversy in the comment section, but the former E! reality TV star’s post was welcomed with well wishes and praise by a ton of supportive Instagram users.

“May God bless you as you endeavor into a new life with Him!” wrote one person.

While another commenter chimed in:

“Happy birthday and may this new rebirth bring you closer to God and all his blessings reign in your life and your children’s life.”

Chyna could surely use a few blessings because she’s been having a rough time lately. Last month, the former dancer lost her highly-publicized defamation lawsuit aimed at the famous Kardashian-Jenner family.

As previously reported, the social media influencer, whose real name is Angela White, sued the famous brood for $108 million in damages for rumors they allegedly spread that led to her 2016 reality TV show, Rob & Chyna being canceled by E! executives. Chyna claimed the loss caused her to miss out on $1 million paychecks that would have been issued per season in addition to other lucrative brand deals.

Earlier this week, the Blac Chyna Closet founder challenged the verdict, filing documents against the presiding judge Gregory W. Alarcon as she accused the official of being “hostile” and “biased” during the heated trial. Now. more legal troubles may be ahead for Chyna.

On May 6, news surfaced that the former video vixen was under investigation for alleged battery after a video reportedly captured the muse attacking a woman at a bar in LA. The victim, whose name was identified as Sequoya King, according to TMZ, claimed Chyna assaulted her under the assumption that she was being filmed. King said the star took her phone and slammed it on the ground. Chyna then charged at King and kicked her in the stomach. The investigation is still ongoing.

