In a rare public appearance, Wendy Williams stepped out for a night on the town on May 2.

The beloved TV and radio personality attended a Met Gala afterparty at The Standard Hotel in New York City with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee.

Williams wore a striking color-blocked dress with vibrant sneakers and a fun clutch with multi-colored dollar signs. Her look was accented with her makeup which included a dark smokey eye and pinkish nude lips.

She wore a “W” pendant diamond necklace and her hair in loose, long waves.

“Came to New York for the Met Gala but I wasn’t gonna come outside without the sexiest date in New York City,” Lee said before panning the camera to Williams, who was sporting a black bunny-eared headband at the time.

“How YOU doing cause we ouuuusssiiidddeee. Say hi to my date so I can show her the love! #METGALA,” he added in the clip’s caption on Instagram.

In Lee’s comments, people said:

“She looks AMAZING!” “🗣BREAK THE INTERNET JASON!!!” and “Wendy looks goodt… I love this so much… I’m so happy she looks healthy and happy… God bless her!!”

Williams shared on Good Morning America in March that she’s working on her return to television and making “the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever.”

Her interview on the morning show came around a month after producers announced the cancelation of The Wendy Williams Show and the forthcoming debut of Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, which is scheduled for this fall.

See more of Williams and Lee’s recent night out below.

