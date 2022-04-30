MadameNoire Featured Video

DaBaby is accused of putting DaBeats on someone yet again. The “Suge” rapper is being charged with felony battery by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office after a man named Gary Pagar accused him of physically assaulting him, TMZ reported. Pagar also filed a lawsuit against him in February over this alleged assault.

Pagar is the property manager of a mansion that was rented to DaBaby for a weeklong stay in December 2021. Pagar made it clear that there were not supposed to be anymore than 12 people on the property, which Pagar claimed DaBaby and his team agreed to in the rental agreement. Pagar then somehow became aware that DaBaby wasn’t adhering to the rules, so Pagar paid him a visit. When he arrived, he claimed that there was almost 40 people outside shooting a music video. It turns out that DaBaby was directing a video for his artist Stunna4Vegas for his single “Play U Lay.” In a video obtained by TMZ, Pagar is seen approaching DaBaby when another man intervenes and pushes him to the ground before he was told to stop. Pagar claimed in the lawsuit that even though he ordered the man to take his hands off of him, DaBaby then punched him in the face which knocked his tooth out.

DaBaby’s violent behavior has been in the headlines for the past few weeks. In April, he shot an unidentified person in the leg who was trespassing on his property. During the same month, a video of DaBaby attacking his artist Wisdom while backstage at the Spring Jam 2022 in Columbia, South Carolina.

In February, he and his crew were caught on video physically assaulting DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Curiel at Corbin Bowl bowling alley in Los Angeles. Curiel, who goes by Brandon Bills, ended up filing a lawsuit against DaBaby over the brawl.