DaBaby is now facing a lawsuit from DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Curiel aka Brandon Bills over a bowling alley brawl on Feb. 10. Curiel is suing the “Bop” rapper for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence after he and his entourage physically attacked Curiel after he approached DaBaby in hopes of having a conversation at Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California, TMZ reported.

According to XXL, Curiel told police that “he became involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect” and that “he was punched in the face by the suspect, then hit and kicked by numerous other suspects.” In videos of the brawl, DaBaby is seen punching Curiel which caused him to fall back onto the slippery bowling lane. Once he fell, four men, including DaBaby, are seen kicking, pulling his hair and punching him while he’s on the floor.

DaBaby claimed he hit Curiel in self-defense.

“Shouldn’t run around threatening people,” he said in a TMZ video.

He’s referring to Curiel saying he wanted a one-on-one fight with him after he publicly embarrassed DaniLeigh on Instagram Live during a dispute and later called the police on her.

“I’ma knock him out,” Curiel told Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked back in November 2021. “He’s not touching me. He’s five feet tall.”

Besides this lawsuit, police are investigating the incident and DaBaby could be charged with assault with a deadly weapon due to Curiel being kicked in the head during the altercation. Corbin Bowl not only turned footage of the attack over to the police but they also banned DaBaby from coming back there.

DaniLeigh commented on the dispute via her Instagram story and then deactivated her Instagram profile.

“Lame as hell,” the “Easy” singer wrote. “Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him. I pray this stops now!!! [Because] this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise.”