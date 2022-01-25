MadameNoire Featured Video

DaBaby enjoys being on daddy duty with his three young daughters.

The rapper took to Instagram recently and posted a series of snaps from a photo session including him and his baby girls. We assume the pictures were taken around the holidays since a Grinch with a large wrapped present is present in some of the photos.

“Stop letting the bullsh*t distract me from my blessings & looked up at this legacy of mines.😍 My girls gone stand on what we represent forever ⚓️ ,” the rapper’s caption read. “The world ain’t ready for em! #CertifiedPrincessMaker 💝 . If I could start over I wouldn’t change sh*t! Daddy on whatever y’all on! 💪🏾 #KIRK🤞🏾 .”

The last time the rapper made headlines about posting his kids on social media was in November, when he and the mother of his youngest daughter, singer DaniLeigh, got into a heated argument that he streamed on Instagram Live. The debacle resulted in their daughter being revealed to the world for the first time without DaniLeigh’s consent.

DaBaby ended up calling the cops on DaniLeigh, who he’d been living with at the time, and had the “YellowBone” singer arrested, claiming she was the aggressor in their dispute.

As MADAMENOIRE shared in previous coverage, DaBaby, 30, fathers his eldest daughter and a stepson with a woman named MeMe who goes by @TheFadeLady on Instagram. The rapper also welcomed a daughter sometime in 2020, reportedly with Latoia Danet.

