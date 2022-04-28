MadameNoire Featured Video

When Nicki Minaj said she wanted to work with Beyoncé, the universe heard her. In recent Twitter posts, the chart-topping artist shared how she manifested her collaboration with Queen Bey.

“When I wrote GFLD i didn’t have anything but an imagination & said ‘I’m out in Paris mthafka w|Beyonce,’” Minaj wrote about her song “Girls Fall Like Dominoes.” “Had never met her/spoken to her. No way I’d ever work w|her. Wrapping up my 3rd album #ThePinkprint she invited me to perform w|her for the very 1st time. In Paris.”

Minaj also spoke being the Queen of Rap into existence and after over a decade in hip-hop, she is the one who artists are hoping to manifest a collaboration with. While Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign and Lil’ Baby were all recently lucky enough to hop on a track with her, there’s a list of female rappers who are getting antsy while waiting for their turn. Recently, upcoming rapper Erica Banks spoke on being a bit aggravated that she hasn’t heard back from Minaj after trying to reach out to her more than once.

“I love Nicki,” Banks said on the Big Facts Podcast. “But I just felt like I been trying to reach out to her for a long time, but I felt like she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can’t rap.”

She didn’t specify who she was talking about when asked but then added, “I said I agree that Nicki kinda f*** with the girls who can’t really rap when you got the girls over here who really do. Now, some people might get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth. Everybody can’t rap.”

Asian Doll even entered the chat and was trying to speak a song with the Barbie into existence as well.

“Y’all b****** can Shut up [hush emoji] Nicki not doing a song with y’all before me no ways tf get in line h**,” she tweeted.

Minaj hasn’t addressed any of that chatter and recently released her single “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign.