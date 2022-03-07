MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Erica Banks is setting the record straight on her feelings about Nicki Minaj after allegedly being blocked by the latter due to an online discrepancy on social media last week.

Reportedly, Minaj unfollowed Banks after the latter allegedly commented on tweets fellow rapper Yung Baby Tate made explaining it was unlikely Minaj would feature on a remix of her viral single “Sl*t Him Out.”

“Nicki has still never DM’d me back after years of me giving her flowers and love then having one of the most viewed videos on her challenge lol. I highly doubt sending it to her would garner a response atp [at this point],” Tate penned on March 4.

“Nobody owes me anything,” Tate said in response to some backlash she received after her initial post. “I can have my emotions tho & that’s okay. Have a good life!”

RELATED CONTENT: “‘I’m Really Crying Y’all’: Yung Baby Tate Said Rihanna DM’d Her After Body Shaming Backlash”

While the exact comment Banks made underneath Tate’s tweets is hard-pressed to be found, the “Buss It” rapper clarified on Sunday that she had nothing but love for Minaj.

“Okay, I wanna get on here and address the Nicki Minaj situation because it’s becoming misunderstood and misconstrued and people are even thinking I went so far as to unfollow Nicki Minaj,” Banks said in an Instagram video post shared on Sunday. “I need to clear some things up, because this is my favorite artist.”

“I have a lot of respect for her, enough to even get on here and clear this up. Because, I don’t need this narrative being painted of me,” Banks said.

“First of all, I never unfollowed Nicki Minaj. Nicki Minaj blocked me, y’all. I’m talking about, I’m in shambles, like ‘What is going on?’ — I had a real fan moment and I could not believe it,” she explained. “I meant no harm by what I said. If you know, you know. If you don’t, whatever.”

“I made a comment on a post that I agreed with and I was coming from a fan’s point of view,” Banks said about the meaning behind her controversial comment. “It’s not about the feature. It’s deeper than that. It’s about the love that we fans have for Nicki Minaj. Because when we’re talking about our idol — it hits a deep spot in our heart like d*mn, why we haven’t worked with Nicki Minaj?”

“All I was saying was, us fans, we’re still fans even though we’re artists. We do get in our feelings, and our feelings do get hurt when we feel like you don’t wanna work with us. How can you blame us for feeling like that,because [that’s] our favorite artist?” Banks continued. “It’s a beautiful thing for us to even get a follow, or a like, or a comment. And I have never been ashamed to say I’m a superfan of Nicki….”

Essentially, Banks’ lengthy message was her way of emphasizing her love for Nicki shouldn’t be underestimated — even though getting graced with a feature from Minaj isn’t necessarily on the Queen rapper‘s radar at the moment.

See Banks addressing the drama in full down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Erica Banks, Rapper Behind Viral #BussItChallenge, Has Thoughts About Everyone Dancing To Her Song After Many Previously Hated On It”