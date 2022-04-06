MadameNoire Featured Video

Coi Leray’s relationship with her father Benzino has been quite rocky but they are devoted to strengthening their relationship. They had a public hiccup ahead of the release of her Nicki Minaj-assisted single “Blick Blick” when Benzino revealed that she snagged a song with the Queens rapper when he wasn’t supposed to.

During a visit to The Breakfast Club, she said Benzino was “over excited” when he shared the news on Clubhouse despite her explicitly telling him not to say anything about the song. When she learned that he let the cat out of the bag, she thought Minaj would throw the whole song away.

“She’s canning it! I threw my phone. She’s done! Nicki’s done!,” she said about her emotional reaction.

When she confronted her dad about him spilling the beans, she said he was truly remorseful.

“He was so hurt,” the Boston native said. “I don’t know if I was more hurt [about] the fact that I felt like I lost the verse or I felt like my father was humiliated and he was so proud and he was crushed. I don’t know what hurt me more.”

Leray went on to describe how Minaj inspired her to respect her father more and continue to build a closer bond.

“I felt like Nicki, you know, where she comes from she takes fathers very serious,” Leray continued.

“When I got on the phone with her and broke it down to her and I apologized and told her I didn’t have nothing to do with it. It wasn’t no stunt. I’m not that type…She was just like ‘Yo I get it. I understand. One thing is you have to respect your father. She’s actually one of the main reasons why I’m like Team Dad. But she made it very clear like regardless of what you’re going through, that’s your dad and that’s why we’re going to do this song.'”

Leray’s debut album, Trendsetter, will be released April 8.

Watch the full interview below.