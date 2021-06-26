MadameNoire Featured Video

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay Smith are parents for the third time around. Smith revealed on social media on June 25, 2021 that she had given birth to a baby girl.

“ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! 🌹 God said don’t make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy!,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. “Born at 11:11 am ( lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection 🥺🥰 My world is finally complete.”

Smith and Ne-Yo’s marriage hit a rough patch back in 2020 that included filing for divorce, some shady sub-posts on social media, reconciling and then later welcoming another child together. When the “So Sick” singer explained why they had broken up back in 2020, he said it was because they both had “demons.”

“Then we realized our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get ahold of our personal demons it’s gonna be difficult for us to stay married. That’s the end of the chapter not the end of the book,” he said during an interview on the Private Talk podcast.

Ne-yo then withdrew his divorce request in April 2020, Bossip reported.

On New Year’s Eve in 2020, he proposed to Smith again.

“I love you,” he said in a video of his proposal on Instagram. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

Smith then shared her excitement about his proposal, saying that she would marry him “a million times over.”

“ITS THE HAPPINESS FOR MEEEEEE!,” she wrote on Instagram. “This proposal of the renewal of our vows means so much more to us. Life has tried to break us so many times over . The continued prayer for our downfall 😑but we come back stronger every time‼️they say I’m crazy for loving you but baby they just don’t know.. my twin flame 🔥 I’ll love for a thousand years and then I’ll love you for a thousand more.”

They already have two children together, Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5, and Roman Alexander-Raj.