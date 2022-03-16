MadameNoire Featured Video

Princess Love and Ray J’s on-again-off-again romance has been tumultuous to say the least.

However, despite the couple’s most recent decision to go their separate ways, Princess recently said that she’ll always be open to reconciling with her estranged spouse.

“I mean you never know, the door is always open,” the Love & Hip Hop star said on her feelings towards potentially getting back together with Ray J while speaking with TMZ. “You know, we love each other but when you stop trying, then you have to do what you have to do.”

“I don’t know what I want,” she explained. “But when someone keeps filing for divorce you have to give them what they want.”

Ray J and Princess tied the knot in 2016 and share two young kids, Melody Love Norwood, 3, and Epik Ray Norwood, 2.

In October 2021, Ray J filed for divorce and made it the third time the couple put down documents to legally sever ties.

Each had filed for divorce in the past, but the two found their way back to each other and reconciled both times.

Princess “previously revealed” on social media that she’ll be officially single in August 2022, BET reports.

As MADAMENOIRE shared in early January, the couple has seemingly been successfully co-parenting since their most recent divorce filing.

At the top of the year, Ray J described all the love shared in his family as “priceless” and said he was so “thankful” for them in the caption of a video of his kids opening Christmas gifts that he shared on social media.

Only time will tell if he and Princess reconcile once more.

