Ne-Yo Proposes Again To Crystal Smith After Almost Divorcing: ‘We Have Decided That This Is Our Forever’

Throughout 2020, Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith’s marriage has been through a tumultuous time. The “She Got Her Own” singer filed for divorce in February 2020 and by June they couple was working on reconciling. Before 2020 ended, Ne-Yo decided to get down on one new again so that he and his wife could renew their vows. He posted a video on Instagram of the special moment where he proposed again to Smith during a New Year’s Eve gathering.

“I love you,” he said. “We have decided that this is our forever. With that being said I need you to know that there is no where on the face of the planet that I would rather be. There is no one on the face of the planet that I would rather be with.”

He then proceeded to get down on one knee and ask,” Crystal Renay Smith. Will you marry me again? with their guests screaming in joy in the background.

Crystal Smith gushed about marrying Ne-Yo again via social media after agreeing to marry him again.

I’ll marry a million times over🤍 ITS THE HAPPINESS FOR MEEEEEE! This proposal of the renewal of our vows means so much more to us. Life has tried to break us so many times over . The continued prayer for our downfall 😑but we come back stronger every time‼️they say I’m crazy for loving you but baby they just don’t know.. my twin flame 🔥 I’ll love for a thousand years and then I’ll love you for a thousand more 🤍 All that matters is two 🤍 And Damn babe! You did that !! It’s a damn glacier on my finger. https://www.instagram.com/p/CJhPCqLn8O6/

Ne-Yo had filed for divorce saying that he and Smith’s union was “irretrievably broken.”

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” Ne-Yo said during an interview on Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

They had tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed two children sons, Shaffer Jr. and Roman.

By June, they were on better terms and he asked a judge to dismiss the case without prejudice so he can file again if things start to go down hill again, Bossip reported. During a chat on The Talk, he revealed that being in quarantine was a “blessing” and it helped them fix their marriage.

“It allowed me to lock back in with my wife,” he said. “Before the quarantine happened we were definitely talking divorce. The quarantine kind of forced us to sit still block out all of the noise from the world. You know, the world can get very loud and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should…It made us sit down and have those difficult conversations, those uncomfortable conversations where everybody is being blatantly, painfully, brutally honest.”

Congratulations to the beautiful couple for successfully fixing their union!