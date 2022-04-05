MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez was detained after it was ruled that he violated Megan Thee Stallion’s discovery protective order and personal contact order against him, Rolling Stone reported. His bail was set at $350,000. Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, had a bail bondsman with him and was expected to post his bail shortly after being taken into custody.

It was ruled that he violated the protective orders when he performed at the Rolling Loud festival in August 2021—on the same night as Megan Thee Stallion.

While in court, Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley touched on a number of topics, including DJ Akademiks’ erroneously tweeting that his DNA was not found on the weapon used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020. In court, Holley had to make it clear that the “Most High” rapper didn’t provide DJ Akademiks with any of that information. Holley also said that a swab of the weapon came back inconclusive with four contributors, which excluded Lanez.

“If he had seen this document, he presumably would have got it right,” she said about DJ Akademiks’ claims.

They also dissected the Toronto native’s social media and found that he was posting subliminal messages to Megan. Due to this finding, it has been ruled that he basically has to keep her name out of his mouth.

“Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez’s tweets and said some ‘seem to be clear messages’ to Megan,” reporter Nancy Dillon tweeted. “He added new condition to Lanez’s release that he’s ‘not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media’.”

Lanez, who was denied the right to publicly comment on this case back in February 2021, has been charged with one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and one count of assault with a semiautomatic handgun. If convicted, he can serve up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

The trial is set to begin on Sept. 14.

“A judge found sufficient evidence of Mr. Peterson’s guilt to order him to stand trial,” the “Megan’s Piano” rapper’s lawyer Alex Spiro told Page Six. “Additionally, the judge found sufficient evidence today that he violated the order of protection and had him handcuffed in the courtroom. The self-serving noise in this case will not change the facts or prevent this case from proceeding.”