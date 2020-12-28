Tiffany Haddish Says Relationship With Common Is The First Time She’s Been With A Man Who Didn’t Try To Dim Her Light

Tiffany Haddish is in a great spot with her man Common these days, especially because he gives her space to “shine.” Anyone who’s been in a relationship with an insecure man knows how stifling it can be to have to celebrate your wins on your own. But Common not only celebrates his lady’s success, he encourages her every step of the way.

“This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who’s not trying to make me turn my light out,” Haddish told PEOPLE Magazine. “[Common’s] trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me. That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It’s refreshing.”

The pair got together in the middle of the COVID-19 quarantine earlier in the year after dating via Bumble and realized there was something between them worth exploring. Beyond being able to stand tall in her success, Haddish said her relationship with Common is different from all others in another important way. “What I love about him is I can be silly,” she explained. “We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations. And we do argue, but it’s not like mean words being tossed at each other, or trying to tear each other’s character down. It’s more like grown-ups. And I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where, if I have an argument with somebody, they are not calling me out of my name or trying to belittle me.”

There’s a level of comfort and confidence Haddish alludes to in the interview that most likely comes from the mutual understanding the two have as entertainers. They both respect the process of artistry and creativity and appreciate having the space and distance to work because it makes their time together that much more enjoyable. In fact, Haddish shared earlier this month that she and Common wouldn’t be spending the holidays together because they needed time to be with their own families.

Sharing that Common has already given her the go-ahead to insert bits of their relationship into her stand-up routine — as long as he has the heads-up before it goes public, Haddish said, “We never set rules like that or anything. He’s always like, ‘You’re an artist, you’ve got to create. If I’m in your world then I understand — just make sure I know about it beforehand.'”