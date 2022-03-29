MadameNoire Featured Video

While Tiffany Haddish is one of the funniest women in Hollywood — the actress-comedienne doesn’t play around when it comes to her level of status and success.

The star made that especially clear after a reporter referred to her’s designer evening gown as a “little costume change” at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party over the weekend.

“Um, I’m not wearing a costume, I’m wearing Dolce & Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling,” Haddish told Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima after the latter’s poor description of the comedienne’s second look that night.

“No one’s paying me for this, I’m paying for it. It’s custom,” Haddish continued. “This is not an acting gig. This is my life. This what fame look like. This what success look like. This what money look like. This what it look like. It’s what it look like.”

The Afterparty actress, who presented at the 94th Academy Awards, wore a shimmering emerald green Dolce & Gabbana gown before slipping into the chartreuse gown and matching scarf she wore to the Vanity Fair event.

As Zima tried to redirect the interview — clearly aware of how much she put her foot in her mouth — Haddish opted to bring the reporter’s attire into question.

“You out here with no shoes on, I’m jealous,” the comedienne told Zima before asking, “You are not uncomfortable or nothing right? Cause you not wearing no heels. I’m uncomfortable but I look good. This what it look like.”

Haddish also discussed the November release of her book I Curse You With Joy, and the now infamous and controversial slap Will Smith gave fellow comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars.

