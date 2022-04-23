MadameNoire Featured Video

Eliza Reign has called out Future yet again over his lack of a relationship with their three-year-old daughter, Reign.

Reign, born Eliza Seraphin, vented via her Instagram story and shamed the “March Madness” rapper for not reaching out to their daughter for her birthday.

“You can hate me, which Idgaf!” she wrote. “But to not tell your daughter happy birthday you gotta be a piece of [poop emoji]. “But y’all gone keep praising that [clown] that don’t do right by 90% of his kidssssssssss.”

Reign and Future have been embroiled in a court battle for over two years now. After a paternity test proved that Future was the father, Reign requested monthly child support payments of $53,000, which was based on his financial status published by Forbes since he wouldn’t submit his own financial documents.

Future then sued her for defamation and claimed she was sharing intimate details about him as well as lies in order to gain celebrity status and that it was hurting his career. He also requested an injunction to keep her from talking about him publicly. Reign later filed a countersuit against him for refusing to pay child support, claimed that he refuses to see their daughter and accused him of making false claims about her mental health, legal history and her harassing him after she became pregnant.

“For over a year, the Plaintiff herein has refused to acknowledge his paternity of the parties’ minor child, has never paid a penny in support for the minor child, and in fact is never even met the minor child,” read Reign’s countersuit according to The Blast. “Moreover, the Plaintiff has violated numerous orders of the court in the underlying paternity case pertaining to both DNA testing and discovery, and continues to stall and delay those matters, and use his other related proceedings (the preceding herein and his similarly frivolous domestic violence proceedings) to attempt to exert pressure upon the Defendant to dismiss or unfavorably resolve the paternity matter.”

Future ended up dropping his defamation lawsuit and was later ordered to pay $3,200 in child support a month in Sept. 2020 after submitting financial documents claiming he only made $30,000 a month. In January 2021, she subpoenaed Future’s bank statements in hopes of getting the amount of child support she feels is required. According to The Shade Room, Future recently tried to persuade Reign to drop her lawsuit against him. An anonymous source claimed that he also set up a date to see their daughter but was a no-show. They also claimed that Future “doesn’t want to pay for private school at all” for their daughter.