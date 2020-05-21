Future’s Baby Mama Eliza Reign Sues Rapper For Libel And Reignites Their Never-Ending Feud

The ongoing feud between Future and the mother of his child Eliza Reign just unlocked a new level after Reign filed a libel suit against the Atlanta-based rapper on Wednesday.

According to Bossip, Reign filed a counter-suit alleging the rapper has caused intentional infliction of emotional distress, which in turn affects their one-year-old daughter, Reign. Last week Reign and Future engaged in a public back and forth after a labored paternity suit determined the Freebandz rapper is indeed the father.

A separate report from The Sun claims Reign accused Future of being a deadbeat dad. “He’s never paid a penny in support for the minor child, and in fact is never even met the minor child,” a portion of the suit reads.

Reign, whose real name is Eliza Seraphin, claims Future continuously berates her by calling her out of her name publicly and privately. She states that in his public smear campaign, he falsely alleged she was a gold digger and also claimed she suffered from mental illness in his bid to shake proving paternity.

Reign also stated the rapper wanted to cause physical harm, by reportedly hiring people to threaten her by showing up at her job. Reign believes Future became irate after she refused to abort their daughter at his urging in the beginning of her pregnancy. She said the embarrassment found its way into his music with the song, “Last Name” featuring Lil Durk.

Reign included reported texts she received from Future, which she believes corroborates her claims. In the documents obtained by Bossip, Reign said the rapper sent her a text that said, “let your lawyers speak for u at this point! u bogus, stole my last name now u want to b relevant jus fall back off the net trying to to prove a point.”

She also claims he texted her, “TMZ this b—-h stole my last name I think that’s what i heard! I will never respect a clout chasing b—h NEVERRRRRRR FOH.”Reign says that because of their feud, she’s been unable to secure adequate work and has missed out on business opportunities. Because of that she also wants the rapper to pay her lawyer fees and punitive damages.

All of this is in response to Future’s defamation suit against Reign, which he filed in February. The allegations Reign made against Future aren’t new but it seems that she’s going on record with her accusations.

For the sake of Future’s children, we hope the two can find a way to co-parent amicably because all of this fighting just can’t be life.