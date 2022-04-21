MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashely Darby recently announced that she and her husband Michael Darby are going their separate ways. In a lengthy statement, the Real Housewives of Potomac star they’ve grown apart and are very different from who they were when they married in 2014.

Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways. We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.

Darby added that while she and her soon-to-be ex-husband’s “romantic bond is broken” they “will always love and respect each other.” They also plan on “putting our hearts and souls” into amicably co-parenting their two young sons, Dean and Dylan.

“They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love,” Darby added. “As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”

Throughout her time on RHOP, her husband has been caught in a few cheating scandals and was even accused of making inappropriate comments towards the other husbands on the show and even a Bravo cameraman. Darby remained by his side despite his salacious behavior. Now that she is leaving him, fans of the show couldn’t help but rejoice. Not only because she was making room for a better man to come into her life, but because of the condition in their prenuptial agreement that will leave her quite financially fit

“Our prenup defines that I get a certain lump sum amount if we divorce before the three-year mark, but post the three-year mark, I get more than that. I’d get half,” she said in an episode from season three..

Michael Darby is a force within the real estate world. He’s the co-founder of Monument Realty, a Washington D.C real estate firm whose portfolio includes “more than eight million square feet of Class A office space, 400,000 square feet of retail, 8,000 residential units, and a number of hotel properties valued over $8 billion,” their website reads.

