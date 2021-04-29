MadameNoire Featured Video

After apparently receiving some criticism on an anti-spanking repost she shared on her Instagram Stories last night, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby fired back in a lengthy message that encourages people to “look into the extensive research.”

Although as of now the post that kicked off the conversation is still up, if you didn’t get the chance to see it, Ashley reposted a graphic from a fellow Instagram user named @jencoreybaca. It read, “The unintended consequences of spanking: Increased risk of being victimized by abusive relationships in adulthood, more likely to hit, bully or use aggression to solve problems, low self-esteem, decreased IQ and cognitive development, negative parent-child relationships, and more depressive symptoms as an adult.”

Earlier today, in a series of videos also shared via her Stories, the mom of two firmly doubled down on her anti-spanking stance after sharing that she’d received some negative commentary after reposting the graphic from the previous night. According to her, spanking is essentially a generational curse that can be stopped if parents who are still practicing the disciplinary measure are willing to educate themselves on how harmful it can be to their child’s holistic health and future.

Read everything Ashley had to say down below, and if you're interested, watch some of the clips from her Stories too.