Ashley Darby Sniffs Michael’s Underwear To Make Sure He’s Not Cheating

Forgiving a partner who cheated, deciding to work it out and continue along in a marriage can be a daunting, arduous task.

And while it is common for many women to make this decision, it doesn’t mean that the trust they once had for their partner has been restored.

While “Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Ashley Darby is expecting her second child with husband Michael, the trust has not returned completely.

For those who don’t know, Michael has a history of cheating and has even been caught on video in very compromising positions.

And on the new season of RHOP, Ashley’s castmate Cadiace Dilliard told Ashley she received a text claiming that Michael had been partying with strippers and even had a “boyfriend and a wife.”

When Ashley heard the news, she was caught off guard. She said, “As far as I know, everything is well…that’s why I’m shocked.”

She believed everything was well because she was going to such great lengths to ensure that Michael stayed on the straight and narrow.

Ashley said, “I don’t just ask questions, I read emails, text messages, I sniff underwear, everything,” said Ashley when asked if she questions her hubby. “One time, he did come home, smelling like perfume. I was upset and he was like, ‘I’m sorry I was at the strip club.’ I was pregnant and I was very sensitive. [I said] ‘Please don’t do that again’ and he stopped going to strip clubs.”

“When I got home from Monique’s lake house, Michael and I talked about the issue that Candiace brought up, and he told me that he was at the strip club, and this one woman kept really touching him and was leaning on him and being very touchy-feely. He didn’t tell me the full story; he just told me it was something that he regrets, that he shouldn’t have done, that he feels bad for,” Ashley recalled of their talk. “I was very, very, very upset. It got very heated. So, we stopped and Michael slept in the baby’s room, and I slept in the bedroom.”

Time will tell how this will play out and whether or not their marriage will be able to withstand another indiscretion.