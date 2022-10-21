MadameNoire Featured Video

Serums are important to a skincare routine because their concentrated formulas are highly efficacious in helping key ingredients deeply penetrate the skin.

Since many with darker complexions list hyperpigmentation or an uneven skin tone as their prime skin concerns, using brightening serums is an ideal way to prevent and treat scarring and discoloration.

Many brightening products on the market contain Vitamin C, a skincare staple.

As you’ll see with many of the offerings below, brands love using the ingredient because of its ability to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation.

Read up on some Black-owned brightening serums below.

Think Bright Glow + Hydrate Serum With Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid

This hydrating serum boosts your skin with a dose of radiance.

Its thin water gel consistency feels weightless on the skin. It’s a great product to use overnight or before applying makeup for a rejuvenated-looking complexion.

$28 via LYS