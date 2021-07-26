MadameNoire Featured Video

Often the result of acne scarring or sun damage, hyperpigmentation and dark spots are issues people with all skin tones and skin types deal with. Luckily, there are over-the-counter beauty products that may help even out your skin tone.

Scroll MADAMENOIRE’s list of serums, face creams, oils and face masks that help treat hyperpigmented areas without being too harsh on the skin. Keep in mind, though, any new product you add to your skincare regimen will need to be used consistently in order to see results. Especially with some of the products below that have exfoliating properties, wearing sunscreen is an essential step for protecting your skin from further damage!

Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum

Simply because it works, Hyper Clear ($36) has quickly become a favorite for skincare junkies and skincare minimalists alike. With an average of a 4.6/5 rating out of 923 reviews on Hyper Skin’s site, this vitamin C serum is described as a “hardworking” product that’s suitable for all skin types and skin tones. As per the brand, it’s “packed with 15 percent vitamin c and vitamin e that work together to brighten skin, smooth fine lines and rough texture, and dramatically clear dark spots from hyperpigmentation.”

As with other vitamin C treatments that are of the same high quality, the product also claims to “visibly reduce the appearance of acne scars, age, and sunspots in as little as four weeks.”

One reviewer wrote, “Absolutely love this serum — it truly changed my skin’s life! Early on in this pandemic I had so much trouble with my skin and made a commitment to not only do my best to clear it up, but to also find a product that I truly love. This is that product! Thanks so much again Hyper Skin!”