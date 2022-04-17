MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish poked a bit of fun at herself during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

While guest-hosting the famous comic’s daytime talk show on April 15, Haddish, 42, cracked a few jokes about her DUI arrest that occurred back in January. Peachtree officials said they responded to a 911 call about a driver who had reportedly fallen asleep at the wheel on Highway 47 in Georgia. Upon discovering Haddish, officials took the actress into custody and charged her with driving under the influence in addition to improper stopping on a roadway.

The Night School alum cracked a joke about her recent run-in with the law, telling the audience that since her break up with Common in November, she had been praying to God to send her a good man.

“In January he went ahead and sent me four.. in uniform,” she joked, eliciting a few laughs from the audience. “They got good benefits and everything, so I can’t even be mad.”

“I did get charged with a DUI, which stands for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents,” she continued, before asking the audience if they wanted to see her mugshot. “Still cute… looking good,” Haddish said as her picture appeared on the screen. “I’m going to turn that into an NFT.”

The comedian’s arrest came following a tough string of losses in her personal life. During an interview on Fallon in January, the Grammy-award-winning celeb revealed that she was grieving the death of her grandmother, her pet dog, and close friend Bob Saget.

“[Saget] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me,” Haddish told viewers. “Funny man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ That was huge for me. And then, my grandma passed away, and she saved my life,” the star continued. “That’s my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that’s been… really hard to process, all this… Grief.”

Haddish added:

“I’m definitely making something out of it. My next special is going to be about grief. And it’s going to be hilarious.”

