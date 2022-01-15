MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish landed behind bars in Georgia after being suspected of driving under the influence.

The Like A Boss star fell asleep behind the wheel during the early hours of Jan. 14, Us Weekly reports. Police were called and she was taken into custody by the Peachtree City Police Custody and charged with driving under the influence and improper stopping on a roadway, TMZ noted. Police suspect that Haddish was under the influence of marijuana while driving. The Los Angeles native was later released after posting $1,666 bond around 6:30 a.m after only being in custody for a few hours.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 42-year-old said she had been having a difficult time in her personal life.

“I’m going through some things over here,” Haddish said. “My personal life is in shambles. This year people are like ‘Happy New Year!’ I’m like, no, neutral New Year. I’m gonna be neutral in the year.”

Mosty recently, she was heartbroken over the loss of comedian Bob Saget, who she saw as a mentor and father figure.

“That man– he taught me so much,” she shared. “I met him when I was 16 at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp. He was always encouraging and kind…You know when you watch TV shows and you’re like, ‘I wish I had a dad like that?’ He became like this — he was instantly like a father figure to me,” she said. Around the time I turned to like 21 he shifted from a father figure type to like a big brother. He’d be like, ‘Alright, let’s go out.’ He would send me messages and tell me he was proud of me.”

Haddish and Common also ended their relationship last year, and breakups are not always easy to cope with either. The lovebirds parted ways because of their busy careers taking time away from their relationship, according to an anonymous source.

“They are never in the same city together,” the insider told PEOPLE.