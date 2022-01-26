MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedienne, actress and star of Apple TV’s new series The Afterparty Tiffany Haddish opened up about her recent DUI arrest while guest appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week.

“I can say this, Jimmy — I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform,” the comedienne said on a Jan. 24 episode of the late-night talk show. “I wasn’t expecting it — I wasn’t expecting that at all.”

After Fallon and the crowd’s laughter died down, Haddish further explained, “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Haddish and Common ended their romantic relationship last November. MADAMENOIRE covered the actress’s Jan. 14 DUI-related arrest; Haddish shared in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that her personal life was “in shambles.”

The Afterparty star has also been processing the recent deaths of her grandmother (who raised her), her pet dog and close friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig, according to PEOPLE.

“[Saget] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me,” Haddish said on Fallon’s show on Monday night. “Funny man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ That was huge for me.”

“And then, my grandma passed away, and she saved my life,” the comedian added. “That’s my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that’s been… really hard to process, all this… Grief.”

“I’m definitely making something out of it,” Haddish said of all the bereavement. “My next special is going to be about grief. And it’s going to be hilarious.”

We wish Haddish the best as she continues to heal.