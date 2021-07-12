MadameNoire Featured Video

Rappers Cardi and Offset spared no expense in celebrating their daughter Kulture Kiari’s third birthday.

The Princess-themed celebration featured an extravagant cake, a castle made entirely of balloons and a towering crab leg display that seemed to be a favorite of mom Cardi. Real-life Disney princesses like Tiana, Cinderella and Belle were also in attendance.

Cardi documented the night on her Instagram stories showing video of Kulture arriving in a Cinderella carriage, playing with the animals at the petting zoo and rolling around in a ball pit.

Cardi and Kulture wore matching ball gowns throughout the night.

Cardi, who is pregnant with her second child, and husband Offset are all about the art of gift-giving.

Cardi bought her daughter a blinged out charm necklace featuring Minnie Mouse with her initials and the Chanel logo, but said she was outdone by Offset who purchased a tiny pink Richard Mille watch for the toddler.

Before all of the festivities began, Cardi shared a picture of Kulture from her first month of life, writing, “Forever my Little Baby. My Cancer queen.”

Cardi is looking forward to Kulture taking on the role as big sister, saying that she knows she’ll be great role model. Likening it to the relationship she shares with her younger sister Hennessey Carolina, Cardi shared an Instagram post of Kulture kissing her belly, “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart … just like me and Henny 😩”

Cardi first announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards on June 27, when she joined the Migos during a performance of “Type Sh*t.”

Cardi and Offset have certainly had their ups and downs as a couple, some of which have played out in the public eye. But when she announced this pregnancy, she shared that the two “listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing.”