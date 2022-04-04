MadameNoire Featured Video

Only a few weeks ago, MADAMENOIRE reported on Cardi B withdrawing from her lead role in Paramount’s Assisted Living movie just days before it was scheduled to start filming in NYC because she felt “overextended.”

While no further explanation was provided at that time, the busy rapper, mother of two and businesswoman seems to be at her wits’ end when it comes to her fans as well.

On April 3, the “Money” rapper went off on social media and claimed some of her followers were unnecessarily bringing her family members’ names into online drama as they criticized her for not attending the 2022 Grammys.

“I’m deleting my Twitter. On God I hate this f–kin dumba– fan base,” Cardi tweeted before deactivating her account yesterday. “You got the slow dumba–es dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t, the f–k?”

“When the f–k I hinted I was going,” her tweet continued. “Just f–kin stupid. I can’t. I needs to protect myself.”

Cardi followed up with an explanation on her Instagram Live shortly before she deleted her account on that platform too.

The rapper explained she was busy on Sunday, and wasn’t sure why some of her fans felt she led them on or gave them any indication she’d be attending the Grammys. She also mentioned that attending the ceremony this year wasn’t worth going through all the motions since her song “Up” lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Family Ties” in the Best Rap Performance category — which was her only nomination for the evening.

“I’m doing girl-day sh*t today, right? And I’m chilling and everything and then I’m going through my Twitter and I see people in my Twitter — my fans, my own f–king fans — talking sh*t. Practically saying that I’m lazy and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys. B–ch, how the f–k was I giving hints that I’m going to the Grammys when [I’m] literally lasering and bleaching my p–sy on my Insta story?” Cardi said.

“Do I have any new music? Why would I show up with one nomination?” she asked her followers. “And I lost it anyways, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose and award, and me just be there smiling like, ‘That’s great, that’s great.’ Like, come on now my n—a. Come on now. I don’t like that sh*t. And then it’s like, ‘Oh but you was giving out hints…’ What in my Insta Story gave you hints that I was gonna go into the Grammys? Oh my tweet, ‘I like men that like fashion’ — what the f–k does that have to do with the Grammys? Red hair and tattoos — what the f–k does that have to do with me saying I’m going to the Grammys?”

“And motherf–kers talking like I’m getting canceled, this and that. Let me tell you something, I don’t give a f–k. Whatever I said on them tweets, I really motherf–king mean it,” Cardi added, according to Complex. “‘Oh, why would you wish that on somebody mother?’ Well, that person brought up my son. If you talking sh*t about me, why you bringing up my f–king son?”

“That s–t really piss the f–k out of me,” Cardi expressed about her fans who bring up her family when they criticize her, E! News reports.

“If you bring up my son, I hate you,” she added. “I wish the worst on you.”

