National Peach Cobbler Day pays homage to one of the most eaten desserts in Black households—So much so, it’s not far-fetched to claim the rich, fruity, crispiness of peach cobbler our own. Peach cobbler wasn’t always celebrated. The day first came about in the 1950s when the Georgia Peach Festival initiated the day in an effort to boost the sales of canned peaches. That said if anyone tells you a traditional peach cobbler uses fresh peaches, you can debate that claim with the facts.

What makes peach cobbler the ultimate dessert is the many takes on how to prepare it. The sweet and tart dessert is simple to make and is perfect for when you don’t want to commit to making more involved desserts. MADAMENOIRE celebrates this mouthwatering baked good by highlighting three peach cobbler recipes from some amazing Black chefs.

For the Beginner

Classic Peach Cobbler

Smoking’ & Grillin with AB

Play

If you’re not quite ready to make everything from scratch and need someone to hold your hand through the baking process, chef “AB” with Smoking’ & Grillin with AB has the perfect recipe for you. He explains every step along the way, and uses some ready-made items like canned peaches and packaged pie crust, so it’s an accessible recipe for the beginner baker. This recipe calls for a simple seven ingredients that you can find at most stores.

Ingredients:

4 cans of Sliced Peaches (15 oz)

1 cup of White Sugar

1 cup of Brown Sugar

1 tsp Ground Cinnamon

1 tsp Nutmeg

3 Tbsp Butter (Melted)

For the Vegan

Vegan + Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler

The Good Food Baddie

Play

This recipe from Good Food Baddie makes a delicious peach cobbler that’s ready for your plant-based diners. It’s not only vegan but also gluten-free. It’s for the more advanced baker, since you will be making your peach filling from scratch with fresh peaches here (preferably organic). Pair with your favorite vegan vanilla ice cream for a delicious summer dessert.

Ingredients:

Peach Filling

7 Fresh Peaches (about 3 cups)

1/2 cup Water

1/2 cup Brown sugar

2 tbsp Cornstarch

1 tbsp Lemon juice

2 tbsp vegan Butter, melted

1 tsp Ground Cinnamon

1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

Crust Ingredients

1.25 cup Gluten-Free Flour

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

2 tsp Baking Powder

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

1 cup Unsweetened Almond Milk

1/4 cup vegan Butter, melted

1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

Cinnamon Sugar Topping

2 tsp Coconut Sugar

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

1/4 tsp Nutmeg

For Something Different

Jalapeno Candied Bacon Beach Cobbler

A Lil’ Sweet, Spice, & Advice

Those looking for a unique spin on your traditional peach cobbler have to check out this recipe. It’s smoky, spicy and sweet and will definitely impress the foodies in your life. This one’s for the advanced baker. It has not one but two crusts –a vodka all-butter pie crust for the base and a biscuit-like crust on the top. This one is best made in a cast-iron pan – and it’s going to get a little messy when you serve it up, but it’s worth it. The ingredients list is extensive on this one because you’ll be making two crusts, candied bacon and the peach filling.

