Chef Charlise Rookwood is back with another mouth-watering meal for episode four of MADAMENOIRE’s Black Vegan Cooking Show.

This time the celebrity vegan chef invites former SNL comedian Dean Edwards to help make a tasty mock duck curry. Edwards has garnered praise for his hilarious celebrity impersonations of stars like Eddie Murphy and Chris Tucker. The funny comedian has also starred in films such as Spider-Man 3 and Top Five.

Edwards, who considers himself a part-time vegan, chats with chef Rookwood about some of his favorite vegan meals as the two whip up a delicious pot of mock duck curry filled with eggplant, ginger root, tomato paste, and a bevy of delectable ingredients. Let’s see if chef Rookwood can turn the actor into a full-time vegan by the end of the show.

Bon appétit and don’t forget to tune into the Black Vegan Cooking Show to learn more about the best vegan cuisines. You can follow chef Rookwood on social media @VeganSoulicious for more delicious content.

