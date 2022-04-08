MadameNoire Featured Video

Muni Long rose to fame just months ago after “Hrs and Hrs” went viral on TikTok, but she’s been in the music industry for over a decade. She previously went by Priscilla Renea and released her own music while also writing songs for other artists. During her come up, the Florida native had an opportunity to work with another fellow new artist who would later become one of the top rappers in music: Drake. In a recent social media post, she revealed why that collaboration never happened.

“That one time in 2008 I missed out on a Drake feature because my [boyfriend] at that time found out he was pulling up to the studio and flew into a jealous rage so I chickened out and quit responding to his texts,” she wrote over a video and followed up with clown emojis.

Long wrote her first song when she was eight-years-old and hasn’t slowed down since. Even though she didn’t get to work the 6 God, she didn’t miss any chances to work with other household names. According to Billboard, the 33-year-old has penned and co-wrote over 2,000 songs in the past decade for artists like Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Kelly Rowland, K. Michelle, Mariah Carey, Fantasia, Tamar Braxton and more.

“It’s like building a house,” she told Billboard when she described her music career. “You don’t stop building walls because one brick isn’t working. It takes hard work, but once you’re finished, you can enjoy the house you took your time to build.”

Now, she is still pushing her pen but she is the one on the microphone taking center stage. Long will be embarking on her first tour starting on May 8 where she will hitting cities like New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C, Nashville and more.